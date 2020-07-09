Notre Dame joins suit against ICE

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is joining two universities in suing the US Department of Homeland Security and ICE over a new policy concerning international students.

Harvard and MIT filed a lawsuit yesterday over a policy that would prevent nearly 5,000 Harvard students from remaining in the country.

Notre Dame today announced they'd be filing a brief in support of that motion in the coming days.

The ICE policy that went into effect Monday states students taking online courses cannot take a full class load and remain in the country.

Both universities made it possible for international students to take online courses full time to help maintain their statuses.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.