Notre Dame joins suit against ICE

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is joining two universities in suing the US Department of Homeland Security and ICE over a new policy concerning international students.

Harvard and MIT filed a lawsuit yesterday over a policy that would prevent nearly 5,000 Harvard students from remaining in the country.

Notre Dame today announced they'd be filing a brief in support of that motion in the coming days.

The ICE policy that went into effect Monday states students taking online courses cannot take a full class load and remain in the country.

Both universities made it possible for international students to take online courses full time to help maintain their statuses.

