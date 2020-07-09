Notre Dame Football’s game against Wisconsin canceled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Notre Dame Football’s scheduled game against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field has officially been canceled.

It was scheduled for October 3.

The Big Ten announced on Thursday that all sports seasons will only be played with conference schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick released a statement Thursday night.

“We look forward to playing Wisconsin at Soldier Field in 2021 and Barry [Alvarez] and I are committed to scheduling a game at Lambeau Field in the future,” Swarbrick said.

Any other changes to Notre Dame’s schedule have not been announced yet.

