Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-65

(WITN)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on I-65 Wednesday.

Police were called to the I-65 southbound ramp from U.S. 231 around 6:20 p.m.

Indiana State Police say a 2005 Harley Davidson was southbound on the ramp, when the motorcycle left the roadway, went into the ditch and overturned.

A passerby stopped and noticed the motorcycle laying on top of the rider, however he was unable to lift the motorcycle off the rider until helped arrived.

When police arrived, they began to administer CPR.

The motorcyclist was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point and later pronounced dead.

The motorcyclist’s name will be released by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

