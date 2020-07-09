Advertisement

Mishawaka Schools releases reopening plan for upcoming school year

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) -

Mishawaka Schools released a reopening plan for this upcoming school year, at a school board meeting Wednesday.

The corporation sent out a survey to families, getting over 3,000 responses, before crafting the ‘Roadmap to Reopening Plan.’

August 12 is the first day of school for grades K-12.

There will be three learning options.

If you choose the in-person option, students can attend classes five days a week with safety measures in place.

You will have to have a mask to enter the building.

You must wear a mask when six feet of physical distance cannot be maintained, including in hallways and on the bus.

A student must be fever free for 72 hours.

Daily self-screenings are also required and there will be more cleaning in buildings.

Furthermore, lunches will be adjusted to maximize open space and specific drop-off times will be required.

“You can see the work that has gone into this presentation, not just the presentation, but the work behind the presentation to create this plan,” said Superintendent of Mishawaka Schools, Wayne Barker.

There will also be two virtual options offered for students.

You can learn at your own pace or in a live setting.

The corporation said remote learning will be more robust this upcoming school year, to ensure “academic rigor.”

The plan got a thumbs up and approval from the board.

“It’s flexibly proactive. It’s individualized, but with firm but fair expectations, and it gives me a great deal of confidence,” said SCM Board of Trustees Richard Currey.

The plan will continue being reviewed and revised.

