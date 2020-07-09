Advertisement

Love of God trailer found

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An off-duty police officer came across the missing trailer from Love of God Michiana this morning.

The officer found the stolen trailer on the side of the road.

Many of the electronics inside were missing, but director Terry McBride said it was all about its sentimental value, including the trailer itself, autographed by students who participated in retreats during the past two decades.

“I actually said to the police officer that called me ‘No way,’. I just could not believe it. First thing this morning, I come downstairs, and basically, within five minutes of coming downstairs, I got the phone call. As far as I can tell, anything that meant anything that couldn’t have been replaced is still here,” McBride said.

Finding the trailer couldn’t have come at a better time, with the group closing out Love of God 106 tomorrow at the Kern Road Mennonite Church.

