‘Love of God Michiana’ finds stolen trailer

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An off duty police officer came across the missing trailer belonging to Love of God Michiana Thursday morning.

The officer spotted the stolen trailer on the side of the road and reached our to LOG director Terry McBride so he could pick it up.

Many of the electronics stored in the trailer were missing, but McBride recovered the sentimental items used in LOG retreats.

This includes the numerous items, including the trailer itself, autographed by students who participated in LOG retreats during the past two decades.

“I actually said to the police officer that called me ‘no way’. I just could not believe it. First thing this morning, I come downstairs, and basically, within five minutes of coming downstairs, I got the phone call. As far as I can tell, anything that meant anything that couldn’t have been replaced is still here,” said LOG Director Terry McBride.

Finding the trailer couldn’t have come at a better time, with the group closing out LOG 106 Friday at the Kern Road Mennonite Church.

