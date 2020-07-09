Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

GUN PERMITS

Gun permit applications rise after Indiana erases fee

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is seeing a wave of people applying for five-year handgun permits after lawmakers erased the fee starting July 1. State police received more than 20,000 permit applications from July 1-7, compared to 2,259 during the same period last year. About two-thirds of the applications were for the no-fee five-year permits. Applicants still must pay a $13 fingerprint fee and have a background check. The new gun applications have strained the state’s online system. First Sgt. Ron Galaviz says people need to be patient.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

Indiana on course for school reopenings despite virus jumps

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are showing no signs of slowing down school reopenings that are just weeks away even as the state has seen higher rates of people testing positive and being hospitalized for the coronavirus. Some Indiana school districts are poised to resume classes starting in late July under guidelines issued by state education officials last month. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that it is important for education and mental health reasons that students return to schools. Indiana coronavirus hospitalizations have gone from 595 on June 26 to 667 as of Wednesday.

GOVERNOR KERNAN-ALZHEIMER’S

Ex-Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan in care facility with Alzheimer’s

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A magazine article published by his alma mater says former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan has lost the ability to speak due to Alzheimer's disease and is living in a care facility. Tina Noel, who was Kernan’s gubernatorial press secretary, confirmed the details of the Notre Dame Magazine report to The Associated Press, and said Kernan was diagnosed several years ago. The Democrat won three elections as South Bend mayor before being elected lieutenant governor with Gov. Frank O’Bannon in 1996. He became governor in 2003 after O’Bannon died from a stroke and remained in office for 16 months before losing to Republican Mitch Daniels in the 2004 election.

INDIANA ELECTIONS LAWSUIT

Lawsuit challenges Indiana limits on voting time extensions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A voting rights group says an Indiana law violates the U.S. Constitution by blocking voters and candidates from asking courts to keep polling places open longer because of problems on Election Day. The law passed by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature in 2019 prevents anyone other than a county election board from requesting court orders to extend voting hours. A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of Common Cause Indiana cites equipment troubles, delays in opening polling sites and ballot shortages in 2018. It says the law prevents voters and political parties from protecting the right to vote and asks for a judge to block it before elections this November.

MISSING MAN

Missing retired Valparaiso U athletic trainer found dead

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A retired Valparaiso University athletic trainer who disappeared during a walk has been found dead. The family of Rod Moore says his body was found Wednesday morning in a marsh along U.S. 30. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the 75-year-old Moore suffered from dementia. He wandered away from his home on June 30. Moore was Valparaiso’s head athletic trainer from 1967 to 2016 and a professor in the physical education department. He’s a member of the Indiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame and the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.

FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

Justice Department plows ahead with execution plan next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is plowing ahead with its plan to resume federal executions next week, for the first time in more than 15 years. That's despite the coronavirus pandemic raging both inside and outside prisons and despite stagnating national support for the death penalty. Three people are scheduled to die by lethal injection in one week at an Indiana prison, beginning Monday. The decision to go ahead with the executions has been criticized as a dangerous and political move by the Trump administration, at a time when there is great scrutiny on racial disparities in the death penalty and on larger criminal justice system.

AP-US-ELDORADO-RESORTS-CAESARS-ENTERTAINMENT

Nevada regulators OK company buying Caesars Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. received the go-ahead from Nevada casino regulators to buy Caesars Entertainment Corp. in a $17 billion deal creating a gambling giant with properties in 16 U.S. states and several other countries. The merger won unanimous endorsement Wednesday after pointed questions from Nevada Gaming Control Board regulators and unanimous approval from the state Gaming Commission. The Federal Trade Commission accepted the plan June 26. Approval in coming days from regulators in Indiana and New Jersey would create the world’s largest casino company under the Caesars Entertainment name.

BOOKS-BUTTIGIEG

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a new book set for fall, 'Trust'

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Buttigieg’s next book has a unifying message. Liveright Publishing announced Wednesday that the former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, mayor had written “Trust: America’s Best Chance,” scheduled for release Oct. 6. Liveright says the book combines history and personal reflections in an “urgent and soul-searching” exploration into creating a stronger democracy. Buttigieg’s previous book, the memoir “Shortest Way Home,” was a bestseller which sold more than 100,000 copies. His new work arrives a month after the release of “I Have Something to Tell You,” a memoir by his husband, Chasten Buttigieg.