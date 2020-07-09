Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

ABORTION-INDIANA

Judge strikes down Indiana abortion complications report law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has struck down as unconstitutional an Indiana law that aimed to require reports from medical providers to the state if they treat women for complications arising from abortions. The ruling issued Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Richard Young comes two years after he blocked the law from taking effect following its 2018 passage by the Republican-dominated state Legislature. Young sided with Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky in its challenge to the law. Young ruled the law was “unconstitutionally vague” because it didn't give doctors clear guidance on when they would have to report complications.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-INDIANA ATTACK

Woman arrested in hit-and-run at Indiana protest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that sent one woman to the hospital and caused minor injuries to a man during a southern Indiana protest over the assault of a Black man by a group of white men. Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Barry Grooms says 66-year-old Christi Bennett, of Scottsburg, was booked into the Monroe County Jail early Thursday on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident. She was released on $500 cash bond within a couple of hours. Authorities expect prosecutors to file formal charges later. The confrontation happened near a courthouse in Bloomington on Monday.

GUN PERMITS

Gun permit applications rise after Indiana erases fee

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is seeing a wave of people applying for five-year handgun permits after lawmakers erased the fee starting July 1. State police received more than 20,000 permit applications from July 1-7, compared to 2,259 during the same period last year. About two-thirds of the applications were for the no-fee five-year permits. Applicants still must pay a $13 fingerprint fee and have a background check. The new gun applications have strained the state’s online system. First Sgt. Ron Galaviz says people need to be patient.

SEXUAL ASSAULT-TEEN

Kentucky Police: Indiana man charged with raping 13-year-old

HILLVIEW, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities said an Indiana man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl after he met her online. Lemual Sikes, of New Albany, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with second-degree rape. Hillview police in Kentucky said officers found Sikes and a female in the backseat of a car in a church parking lot. Police recognized the female as a 13-year-old girl from the area but Sikes told officers he thought she was 18. An arrest citation said Sikes admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl after meeting her on a dating app. It’s unclear whether Sikes had an attorney.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

Indiana on course for school reopenings despite virus jumps

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are showing no signs of slowing down school reopenings that are just weeks away even as the state has seen higher rates of people testing positive and being hospitalized for the coronavirus. Some Indiana school districts are poised to resume classes starting in late July under guidelines issued by state education officials last month. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday that it is important for education and mental health reasons that students return to schools. Indiana coronavirus hospitalizations have gone from 595 on June 26 to 667 as of Wednesday.

GOVERNOR KERNAN-ALZHEIMER’S

Ex-Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan in care facility with Alzheimer’s

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A magazine article published by his alma mater says former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan has lost the ability to speak due to Alzheimer's disease and is living in a care facility. Tina Noel, who was Kernan’s gubernatorial press secretary, confirmed the details of the Notre Dame Magazine report to The Associated Press, and said Kernan was diagnosed several years ago. The Democrat won three elections as South Bend mayor before being elected lieutenant governor with Gov. Frank O’Bannon in 1996. He became governor in 2003 after O’Bannon died from a stroke and remained in office for 16 months before losing to Republican Mitch Daniels in the 2004 election.

INDIANA ELECTIONS LAWSUIT

Lawsuit challenges Indiana limits on voting time extensions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A voting rights group says an Indiana law violates the U.S. Constitution by blocking voters and candidates from asking courts to keep polling places open longer because of problems on Election Day. The law passed by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature in 2019 prevents anyone other than a county election board from requesting court orders to extend voting hours. A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of Common Cause Indiana cites equipment troubles, delays in opening polling sites and ballot shortages in 2018. It says the law prevents voters and political parties from protecting the right to vote and asks for a judge to block it before elections this November.

MISSING MAN

Missing retired Valparaiso U athletic trainer found dead

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A retired Valparaiso University athletic trainer who disappeared during a walk has been found dead. The family of Rod Moore says his body was found Wednesday morning in a marsh along U.S. 30. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the 75-year-old Moore suffered from dementia. He wandered away from his home on June 30. Moore was Valparaiso’s head athletic trainer from 1967 to 2016 and a professor in the physical education department. He’s a member of the Indiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame and the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.