Indiana Weekend Digest

AP-Indiana stories for the weekend of July 11-12. May be updated. Members using Exchange stories should retain the bylines and newspaper credit lines. If you have questions, please contact the AP-Indiana bureau at 317-639-5501, 800-382-1582 or indy@ap.org.

SATURDAY EXCHANGES:

EXCHANGE-6-YEAR-OLD’S GENEROSITY

KOKOMO, Ind. — Gavin Whitacre, a 6-year-old student at Eastern Elementary School in Howard County, had an idea to start a lemonade stand to make a little money to put into his savings account. But then he heard about Taylor Godfrey, the 18-year-old Western High School graduate who was seriously injured in a car crash in May and has been fighting for her life ever since. After that, Gavin still wanted to start a lemonade stand. But instead of keeping the money for himself, he decided he wanted to give it all to Taylor. By Carson Gerber. Kokomo Tribune. SENT: 850 words, photos requested.

EXCHANGE-COMMUNITY GARDENS

INDIANAPOLIS — Sharrona Moore makes a promise every year: to donate half of what her garden grows. But it’s not really her garden, it’s the community’s garden. Moore is the founder and main steward of the Lawrence Community Garden. And much of the produce she grows on its seven acres goes to food pantries and meal services for senior citizens. This year, however, she won’t have as much. By Sarah Bowman. The Indianapolis Star. SENT: 1,500 words, photos requested.

SUNDAY EXCHANGES:

EXCHANGE-FLYING BOXCAR

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The final pieces of a C-119 “Flying Boxcar” aircraft purchased by the Atterbury-Bakalar Air Museum have made it to Columbus, the culmination of months of planning and several trips to Wyoming to pick up parts of the disassembled plane. The 40,000-pound plane, which is not airworthy, was taken apart several months ago at an airport in Greybull, Wyoming, where the aircraft’s parts were loaded on to trucks and driven 1,460 miles to the Columbus Municipal Airport. By Andy East. The Republic. SENT: 850 words, photos requested.

EXCHANGE-RIDER’S BOND

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — She fell in love with him when they first began riding. Mary Ann Hope, 73, has been riding Flash for more than eight years now. He’s a 28-year-old pony who lives at Ellington Stables. Her bond with the horse was important because after the successful kidney transplant, it was discovered that Hope had a blood clot. She had a stent put in, but the blood flow never returned to her left foot. Her left foot and part of her leg had to be amputated. By Phil Steinmetz. The Herald-Times. SENT: 900 words, photos.