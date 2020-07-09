Advertisement

Indiana reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 521 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 7 more coronavirus deaths and 521 new cases on Thursday.
Indiana health officials are reporting 7 more coronavirus deaths and 521 new cases on Thursday.(ISDH)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana health officials are reporting 7 more coronavirus deaths and 521 new cases on Thursday.

At least 2,546 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 49,575 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 455 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 314 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 330 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 596 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 522 new cases were reported

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,025 cases and 80 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,432 cases and 57 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 597 cases and 27 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 565 cases and 4 deaths.

Marshall County has had 521 cases and 7 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 482 cases and 9 deaths.

Starke County has had 96 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 73 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 66 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

‘Love of God Michiana’ finds stolen trailer

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Love of God Michiana finds stolen trailer with irreplaceable items still inside.

News

St. Joe County 4-H Fair goes virtual

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
The St. Joe County 4-H Fair is turning to technology to bring the event to life.

News

Notre Dame joins suit against ICE

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The University of Notre Dame is joining two universities in suing the US Department of Homeland Security and ICE over a new policy concerning international students.

News

Warsaw Community Schools announces reopening plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
Warsaw Community Schools has released their reopening plans for the upcoming academic year.

Michigan

Michigan reports 9 more coronavirus deaths, 446 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
Michigan health officials reported 9 more coronavirus deaths and 446 new cases on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Care package challenge raises more than $100,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
We'd like to thank everyone who pitched in during our care package challenge in the second half of April.

News

Generations Adventureplex hosting third job fair

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
If you’re looking for a new job surrounded by entertainment, Generations Adventureplex is looking for you.

Michigan

Gov. Whitmer responds to Diamond Lake party, stresses mask wearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Governor Gretchen Whitmer certainly was not happy to see crowds of people packing into the Sandbar at Diamond Lake over the weekend.

News

Gov. Whitmer responds to Diamond Lake party, stresses mask wearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer certainly was not happy to see crowds of people packing into the Sandbar at Diamond Lake over the weekend.

News

Forrest River donating bus

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local RV company is celebrating a production milestone with a giveaway.