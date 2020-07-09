Indiana reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 521 new cases

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana health officials are reporting 7 more coronavirus deaths and 521 new cases on Thursday.

At least 2,546 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 49,575 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 455 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 314 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 330 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 596 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 522 new cases were reported

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,025 cases and 80 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,432 cases and 57 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 597 cases and 27 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 565 cases and 4 deaths.

Marshall County has had 521 cases and 7 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 482 cases and 9 deaths.

Starke County has had 96 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 73 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 66 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

