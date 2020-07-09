Indiana News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Indiana. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Indianapolis at 317-639-5501 or indy@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORY:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-INDIANA ATTACK

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indiana woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that sent one woman to the hospital and caused minor injuries to a man during a southern Indiana protest over the assault of a Black man by a group of white men. By Casey Smith. SENT: 400 words, photo.

AROUND THE STATE:

ABORTION-INDIANA

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has struck down as unconstitutional an Indiana law that aimed to require reports from medical providers to the state if they treat women for complications arising from abortions. The ruling issued Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Richard Young comes two years after he granted a preliminary injunction blocking the law from taking effect after it was passed in 2018 by the Republican-dominated state Legislature. By Tom Davies. UPCOMING: 350 words.

IN BRIEF:

— SEXUAL ASSAULT-TEEN: An Indiana man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl in a Kentucky parking lot after he met her online, authorities said.

SPORTS:

CAR--NASCAR-KENTUCKY-XFINITY

SPARTA, Ky. — Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain comprise the front row for NASCAR’s 200-mile Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway. The event kicks off the series’ first doubleheader at the 1.5-mile track, with a 300-miler following on Friday. By Gary B. Graves. UPCOMING. 400 words and photos. Race starts at 7:30 p.m.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to indy@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.