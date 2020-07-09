Associated Press Indiana Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 09.

Thursday, Jul. 09 9:45 AM Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett distributes free face coverings - Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr Virginia Caine distribute free face coverings to residents participating in the drive-thru food bank at Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana * The face coverings have been purchased with CARES Act funding and distributed through a partnership between Gleaners and the City of Indianapolis, one of several such partnerships between the City and community organizations

Location: Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Office, 3737 Waldemere Ave, Indianapolis, IN

Weblinks: http://www.indy.gov/Pages/Home.aspx, https://twitter.com/indymayorjoe

Contacts: Mark Bode, Indianapolis Mayor's Office, mark.bode@indy.gov, 1 317 327 4287

Thursday, Jul. 09 10:00 AM Indiana State Ethics Commission meeting

Weblinks: http://www.in.gov, https://twitter.com/IN_Gov

Contacts: Nathan Baker, nbaker@ig.in.gov, 1 317 234 3984

Please send any requests for the Teams link or for any additional information about the meeting to info@ig.in.gov .

Friday, Jul. 10 Live Nation three-city drive-in concert series launches in Tennessee, Indiana and Missouri - 'Live from the Drive-In', Live Nation's first North American drive-in touring concert series launches with Brad Paisley at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, Jon Pardi at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Yacht Rock Revue at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis. The live music experience allows attendees access to their own private tailgating zones next to their cars, with guests able to bring chairs, food and drinks to personalize their experience. Others performing headline sets at all three venues over the course of the weekend include El Monstero, Nelly, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi

Weblinks: https://www.livenation.com/drivein, https://twitter.com/livenation, #LiveFromTheDriveIn

Contacts: Monique Sowinski, Live Nation Entertainment, MoniqueSowinski@LiveNation.com; Liz Sharkey, Live Nation Entertainment, lizsharkey@livenation.com;

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jul. 10 Steel Dynamics: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.steeldynamics.com/index.php?menu_id=3, https://twitter.com/Dynamicsltd

Contacts: Marlene Owen, Steel Dynamics Investor Relations, investor@steeldynamics.com, 1 260 969 3500

Saturday, Jul. 11 - Sunday, Jul. 12 Live Nation three-city drive-in concert series continues in Nashville, Indianapolis and Missouri - 'Live from the Drive-In', Live Nation's first North American drive-in touring concert series continues with El Monstero at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, Brad Paisley at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Jon Pardi at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis. The live music experience concludes tomorrow with Nelly, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker

Weblinks: https://www.livenation.com/drivein, https://twitter.com/livenation, #LiveFromTheDriveIn

Contacts: Monique Sowinski, Live Nation Entertainment, MoniqueSowinski@LiveNation.com; Liz Sharkey, Live Nation Entertainment, lizsharkey@livenation.com;