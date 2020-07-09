Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has struck down as unconstitutional an Indiana law that aimed to require reports from medical providers to the state if they treat women for complications arising from abortions. The ruling issued Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Richard Young comes two years after he blocked the law from taking effect following its 2018 passage by the Republican-dominated state Legislature. Young sided with Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky in its challenge to the law. Young ruled the law was “unconstitutionally vague” because it didn't give doctors clear guidance on when they would have to report complications.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that sent one woman to the hospital and caused minor injuries to a man during a southern Indiana protest over the assault of a Black man by a group of white men. Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Barry Grooms says 66-year-old Christi Bennett, of Scottsburg, was booked into the Monroe County Jail early Thursday on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident. She was released on $500 cash bond within a couple of hours. Authorities expect prosecutors to file formal charges later. The confrontation happened near a courthouse in Bloomington on Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is seeing a wave of people applying for five-year handgun permits after lawmakers erased the fee starting July 1. State police received more than 20,000 permit applications from July 1-7, compared to 2,259 during the same period last year. About two-thirds of the applications were for the no-fee five-year permits. Applicants still must pay a $13 fingerprint fee and have a background check. The new gun applications have strained the state’s online system. First Sgt. Ron Galaviz says people need to be patient.

HILLVIEW, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities said an Indiana man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl after he met her online. Lemual Sikes, of New Albany, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with second-degree rape. Hillview police in Kentucky said officers found Sikes and a female in the backseat of a car in a church parking lot. Police recognized the female as a 13-year-old girl from the area but Sikes told officers he thought she was 18. An arrest citation said Sikes admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl after meeting her on a dating app. It’s unclear whether Sikes had an attorney.