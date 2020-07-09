Generations Adventureplex hosting third job fair

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a new job surrounded by entertainment, Generations Adventureplex is looking for you.

They hosted their second job fair today in hopes of staffing numerous full-time and part-time positions.

They're looking to hire customer service representatives, axe throwing hosts, servers, bartenders, line cooks, banquet servers, sales managers, maintenance technicians, custodial, dishwashers, porters, and food runners.

Applicants are being hired on the spot to join their growing crew before they open in late August.

“Customer service reps in a lot of different areas. We’re going to cross-train. So if you have an interest in axe throwing or an interest in laser tag or an interest in arcade or anything like that come on in and we’ll find a spot for you,” said Jack Vermillion, COO of Generations Adventureplex.

If you missed the job fair today, they’ll be hosting another round on Saturday, July 18 at the same location, 711 W. McKinley Ave. in Mishawaka.

