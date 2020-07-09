Advertisement

Generations Adventureplex hosting third job fair

Generations Adventureplex is hosting its 3rd job fair.
Generations Adventureplex is hosting its 3rd job fair.(Jack Springgate)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a new job surrounded by entertainment, Generations Adventureplex is looking for you.

They hosted their second job fair today in hopes of staffing numerous full-time and part-time positions.

They're looking to hire customer service representatives, axe throwing hosts, servers, bartenders, line cooks, banquet servers, sales managers, maintenance technicians, custodial, dishwashers, porters, and food runners.

Applicants are being hired on the spot to join their growing crew before they open in late August.

“Customer service reps in a lot of different areas. We’re going to cross-train. So if you have an interest in axe throwing or an interest in laser tag or an interest in arcade or anything like that come on in and we’ll find a spot for you,” said Jack Vermillion, COO of Generations Adventureplex.

If you missed the job fair today, they’ll be hosting another round on Saturday, July 18 at the same location, 711 W. McKinley Ave. in Mishawaka.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 521 new cases

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Indiana health officials are reporting 7 more coronavirus deaths and 521 new cases on Thursday.

Michigan

Gov. Whitmer responds to Diamond Lake party, stresses mask wearing

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Governor Gretchen Whitmer certainly was not happy to see crowds of people packing into the Sandbar at Diamond Lake over the weekend.

News

Gov. Whitmer responds to Diamond Lake party, stresses mask wearing

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer certainly was not happy to see crowds of people packing into the Sandbar at Diamond Lake over the weekend.

News

Forrest River giving away RV

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A local RV company is celebrating a production milestone with a giveaway.

Latest News

News

Love of God trailer found

Updated: 43 minutes ago
An off-duty police officer came across the missing trailer from Love of God Michiana this morning.

Indiana

Officials investigating reports of sexual assault at Indiana Dunes

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Officials are investigating reports of a sexual assault at the Indiana Dunes National Park on the Fourth of July.

News

Police warn of driveway sealing scam

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local police are warning about a driveway sealing scam that is targeting Berrien County residents.

News

Whitmer vetoes bills to further delay taxes in pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
The legislation, vetoed Wednesday, had won overwhelmingly legislative approval.

News

Judge strikes down Indiana abortion complications report law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TOM DAVIES Associated Press
A federal judge has struck down as unconstitutional an Indiana law that aimed to require reports from medical providers to the state if they treat women for complications arising from abortions.

News

Gun permit applications rise after Indiana erases fee

Updated: 3 hours ago
Indiana is seeing a wave of people applying for five-year handgun permits after lawmakers erased the fee starting July 1.