ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A local RV company is celebrating a production milestone with a giveaway.

Forrest River in Elkhart is donating their 100,000 unit.

It is being given to a non-profit organization in Roanoke, Virginia.

The RV company is giving back as a way to remember hitting the production goal.

