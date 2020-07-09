Advertisement

Final day of this summer heat wave

Showers and thunderstorms developing late Thursday
The combination of heat and humidity will have us feeling like triple digits before more comfortable weather arrives this weekend.
The combination of heat and humidity will have us feeling like triple digits before more comfortable weather arrives this weekend.(wndu)
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

There is a Heat Advisory in effect just east of Kosicusko County until 9pm.

High temperatures reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon with heat indices ranging 96-102°! Scattered showers and thunderstorms late Thursday, leading into Friday. The timing of the cold front will determine just how much rainfall we get across Michiana. Storms will be widely non-severe with isolated wind gusts up to 50mph.

TONIGHT:

On/off showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the low 70s. Very mild and muggy.

FRIDAY:

Beginning the day with a few rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms will continue to pop up through the morning hours. Quickly turning from a southerly wind to a NW flow. Much cooler and more comfortable into the evening hours, once rain showers end. Highs in the upper 80s early.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-65

Updated: 2 hours ago
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on I-65 Wednesday.

News

Mishawaka Schools releases reopening plan for upcoming school year

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Mishawaka Schools releases a reopening plan for this upcoming school year

News

Consulting firm finds SBPD should clarify use of force policy, mayor stresses officer compensation to implement recommendations

Updated: 11 hours ago
The City of South Bend releases a 57-page report completed by a consulting firm that analyzed the policies and procedures of the South Bend Police Department.

Michigan

Cattle truck overturns in northern MI

Updated: 12 hours ago
A busy stretch of highway in northern Michigan was closed for about nine hours today after a truck carrying livestock overturned.

Latest News

Indiana

Purdue requiring coronavirus testing

Updated: 12 hours ago
Purdue University will require all students to be tested for coronavirus before the fall semester.

Indiana

Walorski releases statement on Joe Kernan

Updated: 14 hours ago
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski released a statement Wednesday night after reports of former South Bend Mayor and Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Michigan

MDOT studies impact of three-lane road on US-12

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
MDOT cuts down US-12 between New Buffalo and the Indiana state line from four lanes to three. They'll study the impacts to decide whether to make the lane reduction permanent.

Michigan

Michigan reports 10 more coronavirus deaths, 610 new cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
Michigan health officials reported 10 more coronavirus deaths and 610 new cases on Wednesday.

Our Town

Local artist needs help saving South Bend Art Wall

Updated: 15 hours ago
A local artist needs your help to Save the South Bend Art Wall after receiving a notice it could be torn down because of maintenance issues.

Indiana

Air Quality Action Day issued for Michiana counties for Thursday

Updated: 15 hours ago
The forecast is part of the department’s Air Quality Action Day.