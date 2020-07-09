Final day of this summer heat wave

TODAY:

There is a Heat Advisory in effect just east of Kosicusko County until 9pm.

High temperatures reach the low to mid 90s this afternoon with heat indices ranging 96-102°! Scattered showers and thunderstorms late Thursday, leading into Friday. The timing of the cold front will determine just how much rainfall we get across Michiana. Storms will be widely non-severe with isolated wind gusts up to 50mph.

TONIGHT:

On/off showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the low 70s. Very mild and muggy.

FRIDAY:

Beginning the day with a few rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms will continue to pop up through the morning hours. Quickly turning from a southerly wind to a NW flow. Much cooler and more comfortable into the evening hours, once rain showers end. Highs in the upper 80s early.

