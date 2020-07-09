Chances for some much needed rain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Warm and muggy. A chance for a shower or thunderstorm, mainly after midnight. Low: 73, Wind: S 2-4

Friday: Muggy with showers and a t’storm in many areas...about a 70% chance to get something where you live. High: 84, Wind: S 5-10

Friday night: Partly cloudy and becoming a bit more comfortable. Low: 68

Saturday: Partly sunny and warm...but not nearly as humid. Chance for a t’shower by evening. High: 84

CHANGES COMING... We will be less hot on Friday and then less humid over the weekend. That means it will be a bit more comfortable over the next few days. That’s the first change. The second change are some “chances” to get some much needed rain. Our first chance is with a cool front coming out of Iowa. The timing of the front could turn out bad for rain...meaning that today’s activity could fall apart before it gets here overnight, with Friday’s activity developing to the east of us. But I’m still hopeful because other computer models show us getting a lot of rain...so we’ll see. We do also have a chance for a shower or thundershower from Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Heat returns as we head through next week...

