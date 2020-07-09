Cattle truck overturns in northern MI

Mich. (WNDU) - A busy stretch of highway in northern Michigan was closed for about nine hours today after a truck carrying livestock overturned.

The truck was carrying 39 Holstein cattle.

Some of the cattle escaped from the scene, but were corralled by emergency crews before running into traffic.

Several veterinarians from around the area, as well as animal control officers, were brought to the crash site to help care for the injured cattle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

