Care package challenge raises more than $100,000

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Food bank services are needed more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.

We'd like to thank everyone who pitched in during our care package challenge in the second half of April.

Today, those contributions are making a difference. We collected more than $106,000 in the spring.

Now people are picking up the care packages at multiple different mobile food pantries in our area.

In total, the care package challenge purchased 10,016 boxes of food for families in need.

“We have 10,016 boxes and I’m not making that up. It’s like serendipity. So, we figure we’ll be using the product for the next two months, so July and August to distribute to people in need,” said Marjorie Martinec, CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

This was the distribution at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

There were distributions yesterday in LaPorte and Kosciusko Counties.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.