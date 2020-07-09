Alex Stauffer stuffed the stat sheet at Northridge High School

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - Northridge senior Alex Stauffer and the boys basketball team were just dominating the competition before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

“We won 16 games in a row and lost one game at home at the buzzer all season,” Stauffer said. “We were rolling. When we all played together and went at it that way, nothing could really stop us.”

Nothing could stop Stauffer and the Raiders because everyone on the court always played with a team first mentality.

“For me personally, when I walked out on to the court it was like how can we as a team win this game,” Stauffer said. “If we are being honest, we had three or four guys that could put up 20 points any given night. The coolest part of that is we all recognized that. It was more like, let’s get after it. Let’s make the hustle plays. Let’s get the 50-50 balls. Let’s go out and play as a team and we’ll see where it takes us.”

That mentality earned Stauffer a scholarship at the next level. He will be playing college basketball down at Indiana Wesleyan. Stauffer has been dreaming about playing college basketball since he was in third grade, and now he gets to play at the perfect school for him.

“When I came on the visit, you could just tell there’s something different about this campus and the culture here,” Stauffer said. “The team just feels like your brothers. I feel like I’m a brother already and I’ve been here for a day.”

Stauffer might have just set foot on campus for his next step in life but he wants everyone to remember him at Northridge as someone who was a team player.

“I hope people remember me as a leader,” Stauffer said. “Someone you can always look up to. If you need help with anything, I’m here for you. If you need anyone to laugh at or laugh with, I’m here for you. I tried to love as many people as I could at our school so I hope that resonated.”

