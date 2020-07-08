Advertisement

Teen wants to belong to a family

Wednesday's Child 07/08/2020
Wednesday's Child 07/08/2020(Tricia Sloma)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When parental rights are terminated and no extended family members are able to help, foster children need parents who are willing to adopt them. Kids like 14-year-old Kambri, who just wants to belong to a new family and a new environment.

“I like being outdoors overall,” said Kambri. “I like riding bikes. I like fishing. I like climbing trees.”

Kambri hasn’t belonged to a family in a long time.

“When I was a baby I went into foster care, I think I was two but then went back to my biological family and then I went back into foster care. It was just back and forth,” explained Kambri.

She's been bounced around a lot and is hoping her future family is out there somewhere.

“To have a family that knows me and loves me, that would be a big thing because my (biological) family doesn’t love me,” said Kambri. “Back then, I was just a ward of the state. I felt like i was just a label.  A number.  A number in a book.”

Kambri wants to go into the military, specifically to serve with the military police and eventually study forensic psychology.  She simply wants to help others.

“Because as a kid, I didn’t have anyone to protect me so I want to be able to protect people so they don’t feel like I felt when I was little,” she said.

She's a good student. English is her best subject, but she likes science too.

“I like science, even though I’m kind of bad at it, I still love it because it’s cool how the world works. The environments and animals, how they click together,” said Kambri.

Kambri just hopes to click with a new family, and soon!  Afterall, it’s part of her plans.

“I have my whole life planned out,” said Kambri. “Because I like planning things.”

If you would like to learn more about Kambri or any other child featured in our Wednesday’s Child segments, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Goshen policing

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The city administration in Goshen has made it clear that it will not tolerate racism where the police, or any other department is concerned.

Indiana

Michigan City encourages use of beach paths

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Officials say using unmarked trails causes immediate and long-lasting damage to the dunes.

Michigan

City of Benton Harbor changing trash service

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The City of Benton Harbor is taking over its trash collection after years of problems with outside companies.

Michigan

One dead after hit and run in Benton Harbor

Updated: 52 minutes ago
According to the Herrald-Palladium, it happened just before midnight in the 1200 block of Colfax Avenue.

Latest News

News

South Bend police looking for missing man

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Murray Starling Jr. was last seen Thursday near Fremont and West Hamilton Street.

Crime

Police looking for Elkhart robbery suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
This happened on June 30 around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of West Franklin Street.

News

Longtime South Bend Mayor Joe Kernan in care facility with Alzheimer’s

Updated: 1 hours ago
Longtime South Bend mayor and former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan has lost the ability to speak due to Alzheimer's disease and is living in a care facility, according to an article published by Notre Dame Magazine.

Indiana

Indiana reports 15 new coronavirus deaths, 455 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
Indiana health officials are reporting 15 more coronavirus deaths and 455 new cases on Wednesday.

News

Elkhart robbery suspects 0708

Updated: 5 hours ago
16 News Now (4 p.m. Weekday) - WNDU VOD

News

Blueberry season underway at Tillman Blueberry Farms

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Blueberry season us underway at Tillman Blueberry Farms in LaPaz