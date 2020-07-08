Teen wants to belong to a family

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When parental rights are terminated and no extended family members are able to help, foster children need parents who are willing to adopt them. Kids like 14-year-old Kambri, who just wants to belong to a new family and a new environment.

“I like being outdoors overall,” said Kambri. “I like riding bikes. I like fishing. I like climbing trees.”

Kambri hasn’t belonged to a family in a long time.

“When I was a baby I went into foster care, I think I was two but then went back to my biological family and then I went back into foster care. It was just back and forth,” explained Kambri.

She's been bounced around a lot and is hoping her future family is out there somewhere.

“To have a family that knows me and loves me, that would be a big thing because my (biological) family doesn’t love me,” said Kambri. “Back then, I was just a ward of the state. I felt like i was just a label. A number. A number in a book.”

Kambri wants to go into the military, specifically to serve with the military police and eventually study forensic psychology. She simply wants to help others.

“Because as a kid, I didn’t have anyone to protect me so I want to be able to protect people so they don’t feel like I felt when I was little,” she said.

She's a good student. English is her best subject, but she likes science too.

“I like science, even though I’m kind of bad at it, I still love it because it’s cool how the world works. The environments and animals, how they click together,” said Kambri.

Kambri just hopes to click with a new family, and soon! Afterall, it’s part of her plans.

“I have my whole life planned out,” said Kambri. “Because I like planning things.”

If you would like to learn more about Kambri or any other child featured in our Wednesday’s Child segments, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.