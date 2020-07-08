Technical Media Producer #20-10

Position: Technical Media Producer

Position Code: #20-10

About Gray Television

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About Station

WNDU-TV is a great place for new and experienced television professionals to make their next career move. Located on the campus of The University of Notre Dame, WNDU is a top-notch multimedia company who has invested heavily in the latest newsgathering and production technology to better serve our community.

As the market leader and South Bend Indiana’s NBC and Antenna TV affiliate, WNDU serves more than 313,000 households in the 96th television DMA. It’s an ideal location close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. Home to The University of Notre Dame, Indiana University South Bend, and Saint Mary’s College, the South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment.

Job Summary

WNDU Multimedia, a Gray Television station, is looking for an individual that is a high-energy, self- starter with excellent communication skills. The Technical Media Producer/Director will direct live and pre-recorded television and web productions as assigned. You will also monitor on-air signals and ingest daily programming and commercials. Strong computer skills and excellent organizational skills are required.

General Responsibilities

• Direct Newscasts

• Direct commercial productions

• Monitor on-air signal

• Ingest daily programming and commercials

Qualifications

Education Requirements

• College degree

Prior Work or Education Experience

• Newscast directing

• Commercial and Program ingestion

Work Environment

Generally works in an office environment but may occasionally be required to perform job duties outside of the typical office setting.

Additional Information

