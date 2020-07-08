Advertisement

Tanner Trippiedi trained hard in four years at Tippecanoe Valley High School

Trippiedi always likes to get his competitive juices flowing. But that’s what happens when you are a three-sport athlete.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ind. (WNDU) - Tippecanoe Valley senior Tanner Trippiedi loves competing, and is bummed he had to miss his senior baseball season.

“Me and my buddies really wanted that last season,” Trippiedi said. “But it is what it is.”

Trippiedi always likes to get his competitive juices flowing. But that’s what happens when you are a three-sport athlete. Trippiedi went from one sport to the next, playing football, basketball and baseball for the Vikings.

“It was definitely time consuming but it was all worth it now that I look back at it,” Trippiedi said. “There’d be times where I was really tired or where I wished I could have a little bit of a break, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

He wouldn’t trade the late nights and the early mornings for anything because that’s where he developed incredible bonds with so many people.

“You compete with one another but you really don’t see the connection you have with someone until after [you are done playing],” Trippiedi said. “Now that it’s all gone and stuff and I see all these friends I met throughout my high school career of sports, it’s crazy how close we’ve gotten. That’s something I really value is the relationships I’ve had.”

Those relationships helped Trippiedi grow in sports and in the classroom, and he cherishes the memories he’s made as a Tippecanoe Valley Viking.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot, especially as a leader. Throughout the four years, having a leadership role, it helped me grow as a leader a lot and as a person too. Being around the great teachers and hearing from them and getting taught by them, I think I came out as a better person as well. "

Trippiedi will only suit up for sports in inter-murals in college. He will be a student at Indiana.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lauren Hampton helped Argos soccer win two sectional titles

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Argos senior soccer player Lauren Hampton always cherished the fun she had on the pitch with her fellow Dragons teammates.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football players test negative for coronavirus

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT
All 103 players tested negative.

News

Notre Dame announces no new positive COVID-19 tests in football program

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
103 Fighting Irish football players tested negative for COVID-19 after taking a test on July 1st.

Sports

Indiana high schools begin workouts on Monday

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
On Monday, workouts started at high schools all around Indiana. Players got their temperatures checked and practiced proper sanitation before any activities began.

Latest News

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Brickyard 400 airing this weekend on WNDU

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
Brickyard 400 airing this weekend on WNDU

Sports

Amy Baca battled in her four years at Tippecanoe Valley High School

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Tippecanoe Valley High School senior Amy Baca looks back at her four years as a student athlete for the Vikings. Baca also looks ahead to her next chapter at Goshen College.

Sports

Amy Baca battled in her four years at Tippecanoe Valley High School

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT

Sports

Cubs’ Quintana cuts thumb washing dishes, undergoes surgery

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Andrew Seligman, AP Sports Writer
Chicago Cubs left-hander José Quintana had surgery to repair nerve damage in his pitching thumb Thursday after he cut himself washing dishes and is out indefinitely.

High School

Argos senior Owen Nifong had senior year to remember

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Nifong ended his high school basketball and soccer careers with wins. It's definitely not something every senior can say. Nifong played a huge role in both of those games and his four years in high school as a leader for the Dragons.