Tanner Trippiedi trained hard in four years at Tippecanoe Valley High School

AKRON, Ind. (WNDU) - Tippecanoe Valley senior Tanner Trippiedi loves competing, and is bummed he had to miss his senior baseball season.

“Me and my buddies really wanted that last season,” Trippiedi said. “But it is what it is.”

Trippiedi always likes to get his competitive juices flowing. But that’s what happens when you are a three-sport athlete. Trippiedi went from one sport to the next, playing football, basketball and baseball for the Vikings.

“It was definitely time consuming but it was all worth it now that I look back at it,” Trippiedi said. “There’d be times where I was really tired or where I wished I could have a little bit of a break, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

He wouldn’t trade the late nights and the early mornings for anything because that’s where he developed incredible bonds with so many people.

“You compete with one another but you really don’t see the connection you have with someone until after [you are done playing],” Trippiedi said. “Now that it’s all gone and stuff and I see all these friends I met throughout my high school career of sports, it’s crazy how close we’ve gotten. That’s something I really value is the relationships I’ve had.”

Those relationships helped Trippiedi grow in sports and in the classroom, and he cherishes the memories he’s made as a Tippecanoe Valley Viking.

“I feel like I’ve grown a lot, especially as a leader. Throughout the four years, having a leadership role, it helped me grow as a leader a lot and as a person too. Being around the great teachers and hearing from them and getting taught by them, I think I came out as a better person as well. "

Trippiedi will only suit up for sports in inter-murals in college. He will be a student at Indiana.

