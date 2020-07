SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police need your help in finding a missing man.

Forty-eight-year-old Murray Starling Jr. was last seen Thursday near Fremont and West Hamilton Street.

He’s 6′2″, 240 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Officials say he may need medical attention.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call the police.

