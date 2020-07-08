Prosecutor’s Office asking for public’s help with investigation of car running into protesters

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office is now reviewing the Mishawaka Police investigation into the person who drove an SUV through a crowd of protesters on the Fourth of July.

One protester, Trevor Davis, was hurt and treated and released from the hospital.

The prosecutor’s office has video of the incident from police and at least one witness, but they believe there’s more video out there.

If you have any video from that day, you’re asked to contact the office to help determine possible charges in the case.

You can submit video to socialmedia@stjoepros.org.

