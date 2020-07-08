Promotions Producer #20-08

Position: Promotions Producer

Position Code: #20-08

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 86 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

ABOUT STATION

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station has a positive, team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts and entertainment.

WNDU has been awarded “Station of the Year” twice by the Indiana Broadcasters Association. Joining the WNDU team is an opportunity to grow your career by working in a positive and energetic environment.

JOB SUMMARY

Position Responsibilities

• Writing and editing daily and enterprise topical promotion and proof of performance promotion

• Contributing to station image and public service campaign

• Helping to schedule promotion on daily logs as needed

QUALIFICATIONS

College degree

Prior Work Experience

Television promotion, newsroom, or creative services experience preferred.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Please apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.