Police looking for Elkhart robbery suspect

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a man in a wheelchair—and it was all caught on camera.

This happened on June 30 around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of West Franklin Street.

You can see the suspects beating the man before taking his money

The man and woman are believed to be around 30 to 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elkhart Police.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.