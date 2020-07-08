One more day of the heat and humidity

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: A t’shower in some spots early, otherwise just muggy. Low: 73, Wind: Var 2-4

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A t’storm in some areas. High: 92, Heat Index: 97-100 Wind: S 5-10

Thursday night: Still muggy...chance for a t’storm. Low: 73

Friday: Variably cloudy with a shower or storm likely, mainly early. High: 87

THE NEED FOR RAIN... I know some areas have gotten a shower or thundershower the past couple of afternoons, but most of us need more. While I’m confident that most areas get at least “some” rain through Friday and the weekend, I am not confident that we get enough. But, let’s hope so! Either way, the heat will back off a bit for the weekend and Monday. Then it now appears that we’ll see the heat and humidity return by the middle of next week. One computer model yesterday was showing a cool-down, but it has reversed course, so I’m going “all in” on the heat again...

