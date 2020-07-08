Advertisement

One more day of the heat and humidity

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: A t’shower in some spots early, otherwise just muggy. Low: 73, Wind: Var 2-4

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A t’storm in some areas. High: 92, Heat Index: 97-100 Wind: S 5-10

Thursday night: Still muggy...chance for a t’storm. Low: 73

Friday: Variably cloudy with a shower or storm likely, mainly early. High: 87

THE NEED FOR RAIN... I know some areas have gotten a shower or thundershower the past couple of afternoons, but most of us need more. While I’m confident that most areas get at least “some” rain through Friday and the weekend, I am not confident that we get enough. But, let’s hope so! Either way, the heat will back off a bit for the weekend and Monday. Then it now appears that we’ll see the heat and humidity return by the middle of next week. One computer model yesterday was showing a cool-down, but it has reversed course, so I’m going “all in” on the heat again...

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Heat index near 100 degrees Wednesday in Michiana

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Tracking a few isolated showers Wednesday afternoon before heavier rain arrives Thursday evening into Friday.

First Alert Weather

WNDU First Alert Weather Kimberly Newman 7-8-2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
TODAY: Tracking a few showers and thunderstorms, especially from 2-7pm. Not everyone will see rainfall, but everyone WILL feel more humid. A sticky afternoon with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. TONIGHT: Mainly dry with clear skies. Lows in the middle 70s with very little relief from the heat. TOMORROW: The most humid day of this heat wave! Highs reach the low 90s with a heat index in the triple digits. Feeling like 100 degrees with evening showers and thunderstorms. Activity leads into a good soaker on Friday. Finally cooling down this weekend.

First Alert Weather

Hot weather continues for 2 more days

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
2 MORE DAYS OF THE HEAT!! Then we'll see a bit of relief. In the meantime, the humidity came up today and will stay up the next couple of days. I expect a heat index of 98 or so on Wednesday, then close to 100 on Thursday. Each afternoon, we'll have a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Like today, though, it will probably only hit 20 or 30 percent of the area each day. Friday, we should have a good chance for widespread showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. We'll become a little more comfortable over the weekend and early next week...

News

Intense heat and humidity with a heat index near 100°

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:17 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Few pop-up thundershowers on the radar Tuesday afternoon from 2-7pm. Additional rain makes conditions feel extremely humid.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather Kimberly Newman WNDU 7-7-2020

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:14 AM EDT
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman is tracking light, scattered showers Tuesday with heavier rainfall Friday. Hot and humid conditions, otherwise.

Forecast

The heat continues for a while

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
.Drier air returns again later this weekend into next week, and it will feel less hot and less humid for a few days...

News

Increasing levels of humidity as daily highs in the 90s continue

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
High levels of humidity build Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday across Michiana. Stay hydrated!

First Alert Weather

WNDU First Alert Weather Kimberly Newman 7-6-2020

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman has your First Alert Forecast for Monday. High levels of humidity build throughout the week with temperatures well above average.

Forecast

Heat and humidity here to stay, but we have chances to give those sprinklers a break

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
The heat and humidity will last through the week, as daily highs will remain in the 90s until we get into the weekend. A welcome sight will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

First Alert Weather

Heat and Humidity here to stay, but we have chances to give those sprinklers a break

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT