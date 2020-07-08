One dead after hit and run in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A 20-year-old St. Joseph Township man has died after a hit-and-run accident Saturday night in Benton Harbor.

According to the Herrald-Palladium, it happened just before midnight in the 1200 block of Colfax Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene but has since been located and arrested.

The victim has been identified as Thomas W. Adams of St. Joseph Township.

Thirty-five-year-old Lamerrius Glass of Benton Harbor is being held in the Berrien County Jail and faces charges of reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a crash causing death.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.