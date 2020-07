Michigan reports 10 more coronavirus deaths, 610 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 10 more coronavirus deaths and 610 new cases on Wednesday.

There have been at least 6,015 coronavirus deaths and 67,237 cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 610 new cases were reported.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 297 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 0 more coronavirus deaths, 343 new cases.

Saturday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 398 new cases.

Friday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 460 new cases.

Thursday: 15* more coronavirus deaths, 543 new cases were reported (includes 13 additional deaths identified via a Vital Records search)

Berrien County has had 60 deaths and 1,017 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 6 deaths and 177 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 5 deaths and 361 confirmed and probable cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

