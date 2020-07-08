Michigan City encourages use of beach paths
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department is encouraging beach goers to use designated beach paths instead of "social" trails.
Officials say using these unmarked trails causes immediate and long-lasting damage to the dunes.
Instead, they urge you to use the beach mats like the one pictured here.
All designated trails have easy-to-recognize trail markers at their entrances.
