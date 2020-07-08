Longtime South Bend Mayor Joe Kernan in care facility with Alzheimer’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Longtime South Bend mayor and former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan has lost the ability to speak due to Alzheimer's disease and is living in a care facility, according to an article published by Notre Dame Magazine.

Tina Noel, who was Kernan’s gubernatorial press secretary, confirmed the details of the report to the Associated Press, saying Kernan was diagnosed several years ago.

The Democrat won three elections as South Bend mayor before being elected lieutenant governor with Gov. Frank O’Bannon in 1996.

He became governor in 2003 after O’Bannon died from a stroke and remained in office for 16 months before losing to Republican Mitch Daniels in the 2004 election.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.