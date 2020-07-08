Advertisement

Local artist needs help saving South Bend Art Wall

Local artist needs help restoring South Bend Art Wall after receiving notice it could be torn down because of maintenance issues.
Local artist needs help restoring South Bend Art Wall after receiving notice it could be torn down because of maintenance issues.(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local artist needs your help to Save the South Bend Art Wall after receiving a notice it could be torn down because of maintenance issues.

Alex Van Galder, who has voluntarily offered his time and money to maintain the wall over the past three years, says he can no longer do it alone.

Van Galder says the wall, which was built nearly a decade ago, is slowly falling apart. He says it was originally built with particle boards and supposed to be temporary, but now needs to be replaced with weather treated wood.

In addition, Van Galder says property owners require the wall to be maintained at all times, which costs money -- money Van Galder says he does not have this year because of the pandemic.

“This year we do not have the same sponsors due to COVID and did not have a large event to gather enough sponsors in time,” Van Galder says.

Van Galder also points out that property owners require the wall to be maintained at all times and that costs money...money Van Golder says he’s going to need the community to pitch to help keep the South Bend Art Wall Alive.

“If we do not receive the funds, the wall will be torn down. Hopefully we are able to allocate the funds to fix it. It’s more about the community than it is about platforming myself as an artist because I know how hard it is coming up in the art field. People need that, people need the opportunity to platform their art, and involve themselves in the community and give back,” Van Galder says.

If you would like to donate to help save the South Bend Art Wall, you can donate by going to GoFundMe.com and searching South Bend Art Wall.

You can also contact Alex Van Galder directly by calling (574) 849-0076 or emailing VanGalderMurals@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Air Quality Action Day issued for Michiana counties for Thursday

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The forecast is part of the department’s Air Quality Action Day.

News

US 12 Lane Change tested in Berrien County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
In order to test how well a three lane road would work here between New Buffalo and the border of state of Indiana, the Michigan Department of Transportation took out a lane on US-12, but not everybody's on board.

Crime

Prosecutor’s Office asking for public’s help with investigation of car running into protesters

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office is now reviewing the Mishawaka Police investigation into the person who drove an SUV through a crowd of protesters on the Fourth of July.

News

Wednesday’s Child: Teen wants to belong to a family

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Kids like 14-year-old Kambri, who just wants to belong to a new family and a new environment.

Latest News

News

’All Aboard’ project to improve railroad that runs through Edwardsburg

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
The railroad that runs through the Village of Edwardsburg is getting a big upgrade, thanks to a generous grant from the Canadian National Railway.

Michigan

City of Benton Harbor changing trash service

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The City of Benton Harbor is taking over its trash collection after years of problems with outside companies.

Indiana

Indiana health officials concerned with positivity rate uptick, young adult cases and schools reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says that ideally the state wants to see the positivity rate below 5% and that herd immunity could be tough to meet.

News

Indiana health officials want young adults to mask up

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Here in Indiana, people under the age of 40 account for just under 40% of total positive cases. But 92% of the deaths across the state are people who were 60.

News

Goshen Common Council passes resolution against racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
The city administration in Goshen has made it clear that it will not tolerate racism where the police, or any other department is concerned.

Indiana

Michigan City encourages use of beach paths

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials say using unmarked trails causes immediate and long-lasting damage to the dunes.