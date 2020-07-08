Lauren Hampton helped Argos soccer win two sectional titles

AKRON, Ind. (WNDU) - Argos senior soccer player Lauren Hampton always cherished the fun she had on the pitch with her fellow Dragons teammates.

“I’ve been playing ever since I can remember and I just loved all of my teammates and my coaches,” Hampton said. “I had so much fun.”

Hampton had fun but she also helped the Dragons win a ton of ball games. Hampton played a huge role in getting the Argos girls soccer team back-to-back sectional titles.

“It was really amazing,” Hampton said. “We are a really small school so it was a lot of the same girls. We are all really close so it was just neat having all of my friends with me winning it and with my coaches. They are so amazing. It was really awesome.”

What Hampton also thinks is really awesome, was the growth she saw on the pitch in her four years at Argos.

“We were always pretty good but as I grew older, I learned a lot more,” Hampton said. “My coaches were really good and helpful in teaching me how to play and everything. I went from being really nervous every game to just being able to like calm down and focus.”

As much as Hampton loved her growth as a Dragon, she appreciated the support of the community even more.

“We had all the same people come to our games,” Hampton said. “If you ever saw anybody in public they would always come up and talk to you about your game. It’s really nice. Even though soccer season was months ago, I’ll still have people come up to me and talk about it.”

Hampton will attend IUPUI as a normal student but plans to keep up her soccer skills in inter-murals.

