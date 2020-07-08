Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EDT

BC-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-INDIANA-ATTACK

FBI investigating reported assault on Black Indiana man

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The FBI says it’s investigating the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake. Vauhxx Booker says the men pinned him against a tree, shouted racial slurs and one of them threatened to “get a noose” at Monroe Lake near Bloomington over the July Fourth weekend. Much of the assault was captured on cellphone video. Booker's attorney, Katherine Liell, says the FBI is questioning witnesses and that charging decisions could be made soon. Booker says he "just wanted to have a good time with some friends.”

MISSING MAN

Search still on week later for retired Valparaiso U. trainer

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a retired Valparaiso University athletic trainer who disappeared a week ago during a walk. Rod Moore is 75 years old and has dementia. His family says he was wearing a baseball hat, a short-sleeve shirt and shorts on June 30. The family last had contact with him on June 30 when he said he was in a cornfield. The Porter County sheriff’s office says the search is ongoing. Moore was Valparaiso’s head athletic trainer from 1967 to 2016 and a professor in the physical education department.

PRISON WATER TROUBLE

Town's water system trouble extends to Indiana prison

CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — A state prison official says some 2,000 inmates were being provided with bottled water at a southwestern Indiana prison after a boil order was issued for the town water system that services the facility. Water was available for showers and toilets at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility but it could be Wednesday before tests clear water from the town of Carlisle for drinking. Town officials say the problem started Sunday when a computer system failure occurred at a water treatment plant. The water system lost pressure, resulting in a loss of water availability throughout the Sullivan County town.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

Indiana's coronavirus-related death toll tops 2,700

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New state health statistics show Indiana’s coronavirus-related death toll has topped 2,700 people since the first ones were recorded less than four months ago. The Indiana State Health Department on Tuesday added 19 COVID-19 deaths to the total, with most of those fatalities happening between Thursday and Monday. While state statistics show coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations are far below peak levels in late April and early May, Gov. Eric Holcomb has delayed further easing of statewide restrictions until at least July 18 because of worries about increased infection rates in some parts of Indiana.

BABY DEATH-INDIANA

Muncie woman pleads guilty in death of 3-month-old daughter

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her 3-month-old daughter who had broken bones and burns and didn’t get medical care. Sarah Styhl of Muncie faces a prison sentence between 20 and 40 years if a Delaware County judge accepts the plea at a July 27 hearing. Shae Styhl died a year ago. Prosecutor Eric Hoffman says Sarah Styhl pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Styhl admitted that she was aware of the injuries and didn’t seek medical care for her daughter.

ELECTION 2020-ATTORNEY GENERAL

Indiana GOP AG candidates speak out before ballots come in

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's Republican delegates are casting their ballots as decision time nears to select the party's nominee for state attorney general. The spotlight is expected to be on incumbent Indiana Attorney Curtis Hill, who must convince delegates that he deserves a second term despite misconduct allegations. His challengers include Todd Rokita, a former member of Congress and two-term Indiana secretary of state, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Indianapolis lawyer John Westercamp. State delegates have until July 9 to return ballots. After votes are tallied on July 10, the winner is expected to be announced the same day.

MUNCIE POLICE SHOOTING

Police say Muncie man had fake gun when killed by officers

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say Muncie police officers fatally shot a man who pointed a BB gun resembling a handgun at them. The confrontation happened about 2 a.m. Sunday after the officers responded to a call to check on a possibly suicidal man. The man identified as 30-year-old Taylor Christian Warner was found sitting inside a car and got out holding what appeared to be a handgun. Police said officers fired at Warner after he didn’t follow commands to drop the gun. Investigators the BB gun didn't have any orange pieces on it or any other indicators that it was not a real firearm.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PASTOR'S REMARKS

Protesters back Indiana pastor who called activists maggots

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Supporters of an Indiana minister who was suspended for calling organizers of the Black Lives Matter movement “maggots and parasites” walked out of a service and shouted at a bishop who ended his remarks with the words, “Black lives matter.” The counterprotesters Sunday at St. Elizabeth Seton church in Carmel, Indiana, were opposing the suspension of Rev. Theodore Rothrock. After Bishop Timothy Doherty said “Black lives matter” at the end of his opening comments, one woman shouted “You’re a coward!,” before she was escorted out. Rothrock was suspended on Wednesday from public ministry by Doherty for comparing the Black Lives Matter movement and its organizers to “maggots and parasites” in a recent church bulletin.