Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

GOVERNOR KERNAN-ALZHEIMER’S

Ex-Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan in care facility with Alzheimer’s

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A magazine article published by his alma mater says former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan has lost the ability to speak due to Alzheimer's disease and is living in a care facility. Tina Noel, who was Kernan’s gubernatorial press secretary, confirmed the details of the Notre Dame Magazine report to The Associated Press, and said Kernan was diagnosed several years ago. The Democrat won three elections as South Bend mayor before being elected lieutenant governor with Gov. Frank O’Bannon in 1996. He became governor in 2003 after O’Bannon died from a stroke and remained in office for 16 months before losing to Republican Mitch Daniels in the 2004 election.

INDIANA ELECTIONS LAWSUIT

Lawsuit challenges Indiana limits on voting time extensions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A voting rights group says an Indiana law violates the U.S. Constitution by blocking voters and candidates from asking courts to keep polling places open longer because of problems on Election Day. The law passed by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature in 2019 prevents anyone other than a county election board from requesting court orders to extend voting hours. A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of Common Cause Indiana cites equipment troubles, delays in opening polling sites and ballot shortages in 2018. It says the law prevents voters and political parties from protecting the right to vote and asks for a judge to block it before elections this November.

FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

Justice Department plows ahead with execution plan next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is plowing ahead with its plan to resume federal executions next week, for the first time in more than 15 years. That's despite the coronavirus pandemic raging both inside and outside prisons and despite stagnating national support for the death penalty. Three people are scheduled to die by lethal injection in one week at an Indiana prison, beginning Monday. The decision to go ahead with the executions has been criticized as a dangerous and political move by the Trump administration, at a time when there is great scrutiny on racial disparities in the death penalty and on larger criminal justice system.

BOOKS-BUTTIGIEG

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a new book set for fall, 'Trust'

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Buttigieg’s next book has a unifying message. Liveright Publishing announced Wednesday that the former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, mayor had written “Trust: America’s Best Chance,” scheduled for release Oct. 6. Liveright says the book combines history and personal reflections in an “urgent and soul-searching” exploration into creating a stronger democracy. Buttigieg’s previous book, the memoir “Shortest Way Home,” was a bestseller which sold more than 100,000 copies. His new work arrives a month after the release of “I Have Something to Tell You,” a memoir by his husband, Chasten Buttigieg.

BC-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-INDIANA-ATTACK

FBI investigating reported assault on Black Indiana man

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The FBI says it’s investigating the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake. Vauhxx Booker says the men pinned him against a tree, shouted racial slurs and one of them threatened to “get a noose” at Monroe Lake near Bloomington over the July Fourth weekend. Much of the assault was captured on cellphone video. Booker's attorney, Katherine Liell, says the FBI is questioning witnesses and that charging decisions could be made soon. Booker says he "just wanted to have a good time with some friends.”

MISSING MAN

Search still on week later for retired Valparaiso U. trainer

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a retired Valparaiso University athletic trainer who disappeared a week ago during a walk. Rod Moore is 75 years old and has dementia. His family says he was wearing a baseball hat, a short-sleeve shirt and shorts on June 30. The family last had contact with him on June 30 when he said he was in a cornfield. The Porter County sheriff’s office says the search is ongoing. Moore was Valparaiso’s head athletic trainer from 1967 to 2016 and a professor in the physical education department.

PRISON WATER TROUBLE

Town's water system trouble extends to Indiana prison

CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — A state prison official says some 2,000 inmates were being provided with bottled water at a southwestern Indiana prison after a boil order was issued for the town water system that services the facility. Water was available for showers and toilets at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility but it could be Wednesday before tests clear water from the town of Carlisle for drinking. Town officials say the problem started Sunday when a computer system failure occurred at a water treatment plant. The water system lost pressure, resulting in a loss of water availability throughout the Sullivan County town.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

Indiana's coronavirus-related death toll tops 2,700

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New state health statistics show Indiana’s coronavirus-related death toll has topped 2,700 people since the first ones were recorded less than four months ago. The Indiana State Health Department on Tuesday added 19 COVID-19 deaths to the total, with most of those fatalities happening between Thursday and Monday. While state statistics show coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations are far below peak levels in late April and early May, Gov. Eric Holcomb has delayed further easing of statewide restrictions until at least July 18 because of worries about increased infection rates in some parts of Indiana.