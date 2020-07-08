Advertisement

Indiana reports 15 new coronavirus deaths, 455 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 15 more coronavirus deaths and 455 new cases on Wednesday.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 15 more coronavirus deaths and 455 new cases on Wednesday.

At least 2,539 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 49,063 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 314 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 330 new cases were reported

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 596 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 522 new cases were reported

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 541 new cases were reported

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 453 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,001 cases and 80 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,402 cases and 55 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 583 cases and 26 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 562 cases and 4 deaths.

Marshall County has had 501 cases and 6 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 477 cases and 9 deaths.

Starke County has had 94 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 72- cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 66 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

