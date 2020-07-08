Indiana News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Indiana. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Indianapolis at 317-639-5501 or indy@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

TOP STORY:

INDIANA ELECTIONS LAWSUIT

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana law violates the U.S. Constitution by blocking voters and candidates from asking courts to keep polling places open longer because of Election Day troubles, a voting rights group argued in a lawsuit filed Thursday. The law passed by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature in 2019 prevents anyone other than a county election board from requesting court orders extending voting hours. By Tom Davies. SENT: 180 words. UPCOMING: 350 words.

GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS:

GOVERNOR KERNAN-ALZHEIMER’S

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan has lost the ability to speak due to Alzheimer’s disease and is living in a care facility, according to a report confirmed by his former press secretary Wednesday. Kernan, 74, was diagnosed with the form of dementia several years ago, Tina Noel, who was Kernan’s gubernatorial press secretary, told The Associated Press. By Tom Davies. UPCOMING: 250 words. Photo planned.

FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is plowing ahead with its plan to resume federal executions next week for the first time in more than 15 years, despite the coronavirus pandemic raging both inside and outside prisons and stagnating national support for the death penalty. Three people are scheduled to die by lethal injection in one week at an Indiana prison, beginning Monday. Bureau of Prisons officials insist they will be able to conduct the executions safely and have been holding practice drills for months. By Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo. SENT: 1,040 words, photo.

AROUND THE STATE:

BOOKS-BUTTIGIEG

Pete Buttigieg’s next book has a unifying message. Liveright Publishing announced Wednesday that the former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, mayor had written “Trust: America’s Best Chance,” scheduled for release Oct. 6. According to Liveright, the book combines history and personal reflections in an “urgent and soul-searching” exploration into creating a stronger democracy. SENT: 180 words, photos.

SPORTS:

FBN--OFFSEASON UPDATE-STUCK AT HOME

The pandemic forced the NFL to abandon for one year the fading but still time-honored tradition of teams traveling to training camp. The order ends the latest California run for the Cowboys and stops the 54-year streak for the Steelers in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 950 words, photos.

___

