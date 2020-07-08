Associated Press Indiana Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 08.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Indianapolis bureau is reachable at 317-639-5501. Send daybook items to Indiana@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Indiana and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 08 10:30 AM Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett makes Rental Assistance Program announcement - Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett makes Rental Assistance Program announcement, via press conference with City-County Council President Vop Osili, Urban League President and CEO Tony Mason, and Indianapolis Public Library CEO Jackie Nytes

Weblinks: http://www.indy.gov/Pages/Home.aspx, https://twitter.com/indymayorjoe

Contacts: Mark Bode, Indianapolis Mayor's Office, mark.bode@indy.gov, 1 317 327 4287

Event address for attendees: https://indy.webex.com/indy/onstage/g.php?MTID=e7afcf94630a2e61e3a96f40c545e1eb2 United States Toll Free - 1-844-992-4726 United States Toll - 1-408-418-9388 Access code: 129 728 0621 Event Password: July

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 08 3:30 PM Common Cause Indiana discuss lawsuit - Julia Vaughn (Common Cause Indiana), Greg Schweizer (Eimer Stahl LLP), Ezra Rosenberg (Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law), and Ami Gandhi (Chicago Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights) hold a press call to discuss an Indiana law that allegedly restricts voter access

Weblinks: http://www.commoncause.org, https://twitter.com/CommonCause

Contacts: Jay Riestenberg, JRiestenberg@commoncause.org, 1 513 607 9343

WHERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0PMqXjc-S5GBOcm0Dpc6Wg

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 08 5:30 PM Carmel Finance, Utilities and Rules Committee meeting

Weblinks: http://www.carmel.in.gov

Contacts: Jacob Quinn, City of Carmel, jquinn@carmel.in.gov, 1 317 571 2413

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 Live Nation three-city drive-in concert series launches in Tennessee, Indiana and Missouri - 'Live from the Drive-In', Live Nation's first North American drive-in touring concert series launches with Brad Paisley at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, Jon Pardi at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Yacht Rock Revue at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis. The live music experience allows attendees access to their own private tailgating zones next to their cars, with guests able to bring chairs, food and drinks to personalize their experience. Others performing headline sets at all three venues over the course of the weekend include El Monstero, Nelly, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi

Weblinks: https://www.livenation.com/drivein, https://twitter.com/livenation, #LiveFromTheDriveIn

Contacts: Monique Sowinski, Live Nation Entertainment, MoniqueSowinski@LiveNation.com; Liz Sharkey, Live Nation Entertainment, lizsharkey@livenation.com;

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 Steel Dynamics: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.steeldynamics.com/index.php?menu_id=3, https://twitter.com/Dynamicsltd

Contacts: Marlene Owen, Steel Dynamics Investor Relations, investor@steeldynamics.com, 1 260 969 3500