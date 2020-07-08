IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

23-26-29-31-45

(twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-five)

09-12-17-22-37, Cash Ball: 1

(nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-seven; Cash Ball: one)

06-08-10-11-14-22-26-29-30-31-33-36-39-40-45-46-47-59-61-79, BE: 79

(six, eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-one, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-nine)

1-9-2, SB: 4

(one, nine, two; SB: four)

9-2-9, SB: 6

(nine, two, nine; SB: six)

3-1-5-5, SB: 4

(three, one, five, five; SB: four)

3-4-1-0, SB: 6

(three, four, one, zero; SB: six)

05-06-08-13-18-23-24-27-28-31-36-37-40-42-48-62-65-72-74-80, BE: 28

(five, six, eight, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-four, eighty; BE: twenty-eight)

16-20-25-30-43, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, forty-three; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $69 million