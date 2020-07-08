Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The injured crew member on Ryan Blaney's NASCAR team has been released from an Indianapolis hospital and has returned to North Carolina. Team Penske issued a statement saying Zachary Price, the rear tire changer for Blaney's No. 12 Ford, returned home with the rest of the travel party. He is expected to undergo further evaluation. Price was injured early in Sunday's Brickyard 400 when he was pinned between Blaney's car and another car during a six-car pileup near the entrance of pit road. While Blaney continued racing and the other five drivers involved were all checked and released at the infield care center, Price was transported to Methodist Hospital.