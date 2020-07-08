Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A magazine article published by his alma mater says former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan has lost the ability to speak due to Alzheimer's disease and is living in a care facility. Tina Noel, who was Kernan’s gubernatorial press secretary, confirmed the details of the Notre Dame Magazine report to The Associated Press, and said Kernan was diagnosed several years ago. The Democrat won three elections as South Bend mayor before being elected lieutenant governor with Gov. Frank O’Bannon in 1996. He became governor in 2003 after O’Bannon died from a stroke and remained in office for 16 months before losing to Republican Mitch Daniels in the 2004 election.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A voting rights group says an Indiana law violates the U.S. Constitution by blocking voters and candidates from asking courts to keep polling places open longer because of problems on Election Day. The law passed by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature in 2019 prevents anyone other than a county election board from requesting court orders to extend voting hours. A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of Common Cause Indiana cites equipment troubles, delays in opening polling sites and ballot shortages in 2018. It says the law prevents voters and political parties from protecting the right to vote and asks for a judge to block it before elections this November.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is plowing ahead with its plan to resume federal executions next week, for the first time in more than 15 years. That's despite the coronavirus pandemic raging both inside and outside prisons and despite stagnating national support for the death penalty. Three people are scheduled to die by lethal injection in one week at an Indiana prison, beginning Monday. The decision to go ahead with the executions has been criticized as a dangerous and political move by the Trump administration, at a time when there is great scrutiny on racial disparities in the death penalty and on larger criminal justice system.

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A retired Valparaiso University athletic trainer who disappeared during a walk has been found dead. The family of Rod Moore says his body was found Wednesday morning in a marsh along U.S. 30. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the 75-year-old Moore suffered from dementia. He wandered away from his home on June 30. Moore was Valparaiso’s head athletic trainer from 1967 to 2016 and a professor in the physical education department. He’s a member of the Indiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame and the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.