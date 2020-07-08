Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A magazine article published by his alma mater says former Indiana Gov. Joe Kernan has lost the ability to speak due to Alzheimer's disease and is living in a care facility. Tina Noel, who was Kernan’s gubernatorial press secretary, confirmed the details of the Notre Dame Magazine report to The Associated Press, and said Kernan was diagnosed several years ago. The Democrat won three elections as South Bend mayor before being elected lieutenant governor with Gov. Frank O’Bannon in 1996. He became governor in 2003 after O’Bannon died from a stroke and remained in office for 16 months before losing to Republican Mitch Daniels in the 2004 election.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A voting rights group says an Indiana law violates the U.S. Constitution by blocking voters and candidates from asking courts to keep polling places open longer because of problems on Election Day. The law passed by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature in 2019 prevents anyone other than a county election board from requesting court orders to extend voting hours. A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of Common Cause Indiana cites equipment troubles, delays in opening polling sites and ballot shortages in 2018. It says the law prevents voters and political parties from protecting the right to vote and asks for a judge to block it before elections this November.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is plowing ahead with its plan to resume federal executions next week, for the first time in more than 15 years. That's despite the coronavirus pandemic raging both inside and outside prisons and despite stagnating national support for the death penalty. Three people are scheduled to die by lethal injection in one week at an Indiana prison, beginning Monday. The decision to go ahead with the executions has been criticized as a dangerous and political move by the Trump administration, at a time when there is great scrutiny on racial disparities in the death penalty and on larger criminal justice system.

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Buttigieg’s next book has a unifying message. Liveright Publishing announced Wednesday that the former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana, mayor had written “Trust: America’s Best Chance,” scheduled for release Oct. 6. Liveright says the book combines history and personal reflections in an “urgent and soul-searching” exploration into creating a stronger democracy. Buttigieg’s previous book, the memoir “Shortest Way Home,” was a bestseller which sold more than 100,000 copies. His new work arrives a month after the release of “I Have Something to Tell You,” a memoir by his husband, Chasten Buttigieg.