Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The FBI says it’s investigating the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake. Vauhxx Booker says the men pinned him against a tree, shouted racial slurs and one of them threatened to “get a noose” at Monroe Lake near Bloomington over the July Fourth weekend. Much of the assault was captured on cellphone video. Booker's attorney, Katherine Liell, says the FBI is questioning witnesses and that charging decisions could be made soon. Booker says he "just wanted to have a good time with some friends.”

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a retired Valparaiso University athletic trainer who disappeared a week ago during a walk. Rod Moore is 75 years old and has dementia. His family says he was wearing a baseball hat, a short-sleeve shirt and shorts on June 30. The family last had contact with him on June 30 when he said he was in a cornfield. The Porter County sheriff’s office says the search is ongoing. Moore was Valparaiso’s head athletic trainer from 1967 to 2016 and a professor in the physical education department.

CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — A state prison official says some 2,000 inmates were being provided with bottled water at a southwestern Indiana prison after a boil order was issued for the town water system that services the facility. Water was available for showers and toilets at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility but it could be Wednesday before tests clear water from the town of Carlisle for drinking. Town officials say the problem started Sunday when a computer system failure occurred at a water treatment plant. The water system lost pressure, resulting in a loss of water availability throughout the Sullivan County town.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New state health statistics show Indiana’s coronavirus-related death toll has topped 2,700 people since the first ones were recorded less than four months ago. The Indiana State Health Department on Tuesday added 19 COVID-19 deaths to the total, with most of those fatalities happening between Thursday and Monday. While state statistics show coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations are far below peak levels in late April and early May, Gov. Eric Holcomb has delayed further easing of statewide restrictions until at least July 18 because of worries about increased infection rates in some parts of Indiana.