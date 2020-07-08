Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is plowing ahead with its plan to resume federal executions next week, for the first time in more than 15 years. That's despite the coronavirus pandemic raging both inside and outside prisons and despite stagnating national support for the death penalty. Three people are scheduled to die by lethal injection in one week at an Indiana prison, beginning Monday. The decision to go ahead with the executions has been criticized as a dangerous and political move by the Trump administration, at a time when there is great scrutiny on racial disparities in the death penalty and on larger criminal justice system.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The FBI says it’s investigating the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake. Vauhxx Booker says the men pinned him against a tree, shouted racial slurs and one of them threatened to “get a noose” at Monroe Lake near Bloomington over the July Fourth weekend. Much of the assault was captured on cellphone video. Booker's attorney, Katherine Liell, says the FBI is questioning witnesses and that charging decisions could be made soon. Booker says he "just wanted to have a good time with some friends.”

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a retired Valparaiso University athletic trainer who disappeared a week ago during a walk. Rod Moore is 75 years old and has dementia. His family says he was wearing a baseball hat, a short-sleeve shirt and shorts on June 30. The family last had contact with him on June 30 when he said he was in a cornfield. The Porter County sheriff’s office says the search is ongoing. Moore was Valparaiso’s head athletic trainer from 1967 to 2016 and a professor in the physical education department.

CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — A state prison official says some 2,000 inmates were being provided with bottled water at a southwestern Indiana prison after a boil order was issued for the town water system that services the facility. Water was available for showers and toilets at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility but it could be Wednesday before tests clear water from the town of Carlisle for drinking. Town officials say the problem started Sunday when a computer system failure occurred at a water treatment plant. The water system lost pressure, resulting in a loss of water availability throughout the Sullivan County town.