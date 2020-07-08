Heat index near 100 degrees Wednesday in Michiana
Relief from the heat is on its way Friday
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TODAY:
Tracking a few showers and thunderstorms, especially from 2-7pm. Not everyone will see rainfall, but everyone WILL feel more humid. A sticky afternoon with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees.
TONIGHT:
Mainly dry with clear skies. Lows in the middle 70s with very little relief from the heat.
TOMORROW:
The most humid day of this heat wave! Highs reach the low 90s with a heat index in the triple digits. Feeling like 100 degrees with evening showers and thunderstorms. Activity leads into a good soaker on Friday. Finally cooling down this weekend.
