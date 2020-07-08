Advertisement

Heat index near 100 degrees Wednesday in Michiana

Relief from the heat is on its way Friday
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Tracking a few showers and thunderstorms, especially from 2-7pm. Not everyone will see rainfall, but everyone WILL feel more humid. A sticky afternoon with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. 

TONIGHT:

Mainly dry with clear skies. Lows in the middle 70s with very little relief from the heat. 

TOMORROW:

The most humid day of this heat wave! Highs reach the low 90s with a heat index in the triple digits. Feeling like 100 degrees with evening showers and thunderstorms. Activity leads into a good soaker on Friday. Finally cooling down this weekend. 

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Residents continue to speak out about PROSPER Apartments fire

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Residents continue to speak out about PROSPER Apartments fire

Michigan

Videos released in death of boy after improper restraint

Updated: 10 hours ago
CONTENT WARNING: The videos may be disturbing to some viewers.

News

Gateway Mile Autofest announces changes for 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Gateway Mile Autofest Classic Car Cruise will return to downtown Elkhart this year, but with some changes.

AP

FBI investigating reported assault on Black Indiana man

Updated: 11 hours ago
The FBI says it’s investigating the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake.

Latest News

Michigan

Niles Scream park releases coronavirus guidelines

Updated: 11 hours ago
Niles Scream Park is still planning to open this fall.

News

Air Quality Action Day issued for Michiana counties for Wednesday

Updated: 11 hours ago
The forecast is part of the department’s Air Quality Action Day.

News

Crash at intersection of CR 28 and CR 15

Updated: 12 hours ago
A crash occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of CR 28 and CR 15 in Elkhart County.

News

Senator Braun praises Hoosiers for response to pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Senator Mike Braun is reminding Hoosiers that we're still in the middle of a pandemic and need to take CDC recommendations seriously.

News

Osceola woman keeps promise to deceased friend whose dog searches for missing people

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
An Osceola woman and her friend's bloodhound will travel to the Pacific Northwest, where the friend's dog will work as a Search and Rescue bloodhound.

Military

Cass County asking for special prosecutor after Diamond Lake party

Updated: 13 hours ago
The request was made due to a conflict of interest.