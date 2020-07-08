Advertisement

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON – Greta Van Susteren, Gray Television’s Chief National Political Analyst and host of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” interviewed President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

Trump also talks about the success of the stock market, his relationship with Kim Jong-un and the current situation in North Korea and the intelligence sources around Russian bounty on American troops.

The interview will air on Gray Television’s nearly 150 affiliates newscasts on Tuesday and on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” on Sunday.

