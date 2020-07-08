Goshen policing

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The city administration in Goshen has made it clear that it will not tolerate racism where the police, or any other department is concerned.

A resolution passed by the Goshen Common Council at last night’s meeting states, “WHEREAS, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the Goshen City Council and Goshen Police Department do not stand for and will not tolerate racism, and have placed high priority on helping our community find a way to acknowledge our differences, work through our issues and build understanding and respect towards one another.”

Today, paper hearts expressing community support for police officers were taped on the windows of the Goshen City Police Department where increasing minority representation has been a top priority.

“I don’t have the exact count but we’ve been able to add, I believe it’s eight or nine now people of color to a force of 55,” said Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, (D) Goshen.

The resolution also reaffirms an apology the council first issued a half decade ago for being a sundown town in the late 60s and early 70s, where people of color were not welcome beyond daylight hours.

“That was well before I was born but it doesn’t mean that we don’t need to acknowledge it and do all we can to make sure that any of those remainder feelings are gone,” said Mayor Stutsman. “Bottom line on this resolution is we care in Goshen, we want to everybody to know we stand against racism, and we’re going to do all we can to make sure every single day we improve how we serve our community.”

The next step calls for council members to attend two-hour meetings with the police administration to discuss the possible need for any policy changes

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.