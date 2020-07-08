Gateway Mile Autofest announces changes for 2020

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gateway Mile Autofest Classic Car Cruise will return to downtown Elkhart this year, but with some changes.

The annual car show has been cancelled. The car cruise will be the only event, starting at 6 p.m. on July 17.

The public is invited to watch the car cruise. Lawn chairs and coolers are allowed, but organizers request they stay six feet apart and follow other social distancing guidelines.

Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.

The event will also be live-streamed for those who don’t feel comfortable attending and would like to watch the event from home.

According to a press release, all are welcome to participate in the car cruise. There are no registration fees.

Those interested can find more information on Facebook.

