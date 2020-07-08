Advertisement

Facebook takes down accounts tied to Roger Stone, hate group, Brazil’s president

Roger Stone’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned.
Roger Stone’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were banned.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook on Wednesday said it has removed dozens of accounts linked to the hate group Proud Boys, to President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone and to employees of Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, among others.

A network tied to both Stone and the Proud Boys had fake accounts post about local politics in Florida, as well as Stone’s books, websites and media appearances, Facebook said. Stone’s own Facebook and Instagram accounts were also banned.

“Roger Stone’s personal accounts and his branded assets will be coming down as part of this network,” said Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, in a call with reporters. “Because we saw them deeply enmeshed in the activities here.”

Facebook said these accounts were most active from 2015 to 2017 and most have been dormant since.

Stone was sentenced to more than three years in prison after he was convicted of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election. Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to testify before Congress in July after two of his employees testified that he has politicized the department on behalf of Trump and allowed special treatment of Stone's case.

The Proud Boys were banned from Facebook and Instagram in 2018, but supporters of the organization have tried to get around the ban by creating new pages or accounts. It’s the third time in recent months that Facebook has announced the removal of accounts and pages linked to the group.

The accounts linked to Bolsonaro were removed for spreading misinformation, using fake identities and otherwise violating Facebook's rules.

Facebook’s said the accounts were linked to Brazil’s Social Liberal Party, which Bolsonaro left last year after winning the 2018 presidential election, and to employees of the president, two of his sons, Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro and congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, and two other lawmakers.

Brazil’s justice is investigating the spread of false news in connection with Bolsonaro, which could affect him in the criminal and in the electoral arenas.

Facebook also removed fake accounts in Ukraine focused on stirring up domestic divisions, as well as a network of accounts originating in Canada and Ecuador and focused on El Salvador, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, Ecuador and Chile.

__

Associated Press writers David Klepper in Providence, Rhode Island, and Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paolo, Brazil, contributed to this article.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Local artist needs help saving South Bend Art Wall

Updated: 8 minutes ago
A local artist needs your help to Save the South Bend Art Wall after receiving a notice it could be torn down because of maintenance issues.

Indiana

Air Quality Action Day issued for Michiana counties for Thursday

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The forecast is part of the department’s Air Quality Action Day.

News

US 12 Lane Change tested in Berrien County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
In order to test how well a three lane road would work here between New Buffalo and the border of state of Indiana, the Michigan Department of Transportation took out a lane on US-12, but not everybody's on board.

Crime

Prosecutor’s Office asking for public’s help with investigation of car running into protesters

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office is now reviewing the Mishawaka Police investigation into the person who drove an SUV through a crowd of protesters on the Fourth of July.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Wednesday’s Child: Teen wants to belong to a family

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Kids like 14-year-old Kambri, who just wants to belong to a new family and a new environment.

News

’All Aboard’ project to improve railroad that runs through Edwardsburg

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
The railroad that runs through the Village of Edwardsburg is getting a big upgrade, thanks to a generous grant from the Canadian National Railway.

Coronavirus

Health official: Trump rally ‘likely’ source of virus surge

Updated: 52 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa that drew thousands of people in late June, along with large protests that accompanied it, “likely contributed” to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

Michigan

City of Benton Harbor changing trash service

Updated: 54 minutes ago
The City of Benton Harbor is taking over its trash collection after years of problems with outside companies.